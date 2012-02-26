SEOUL, Feb 27 Seoul shares are seen drifting in a narrow range on Monday, reflecting sputtering momentum in global equities as rising oil prices threaten a fragile economic recovery, but the market could find support from euro zone efforts to bolster bailout capacity.

"The start of Greece's debt swap procedures were a good sign, but reduced worries of financial contagion in the euro zone have long been priced into the market. Investors have exhausted momentum to extend the strong bullish run, and are instead eyeing a slow, steady climb," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Oil rose to a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on Friday, threatening to jam the slow-turning cogs of an economic recovery in the West, and the global economy is growing far more slowly compared to this point of time last year, while crude prices are just as high.

Greece formally launched a bond swap offer to private holders of its bonds on Friday, setting in motion the largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring in the hope of getting its messy finances back on track.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,019.89 points on Friday, but posted its first weekly loss in eight weeks. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,365.74 0.17% 2.280 USD/JPY 81.33 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.977 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,780.74 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $109.77 1.80% 1.940 DOW JONES 12982.95 -0.01% -1.74 ASIA ADRS 131.11 0.71% 0.93 --------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years >Greece launches long-awaited debt swap offer >Euro hits 10-wk high vs dollar, upturn seen intact >US crude has best week in 2 months; copper up too

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **

Samsung Heavy Industries said on Friday that it received 1.24 trillion won ($1.1 billion) worth of orders to build two drill ships for an unidentified buyer.

**HIMART CO LTD **

According to local media, South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart is being investigated by prosecutors over allegations of embezzlement involving company executives.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)