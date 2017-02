SEOUL Feb 27 Seoul shares got off to a weak start on Monday, with early falls led by automobile shares.

Shares in electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd plummeted by the 15 percent daily limit after media reports the company was facing an investigation by prosecutors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.55 percent at 2,008.71 points as of 0004 GMT.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)