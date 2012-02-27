* Rising oil prices, Greece dampen risk appetite

* Weaker yen hurts exporters; auto shares lead fall

* Hi-mart, Eugene Corp plummet on investigation

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 27 Seoul shares fell on Monday, slipping back below the 2,000 point level as offshore investors curbed riskier bets, discouraged by rising oil prices and continued concerns about Greece's debt situation despite a long-awaited swap deal.

"With the index straddling a six-month high, a weaker yen, stronger oil, and the possibility of Greece entering a state of selective default provided enough pretext for investors to take profit while momentum is sputtering," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

South Korean exporters face increased pressure from its Japanese competitors after the yen hit a nine-month low against the dollar.

Automakers were hardest hit, with Hyundai Motor sliding 2.77 percent and Kia Motors declining 1.85 percent, far underperforming Japanese peers on the Nikkei .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 1,995.66 points as of 0215 GMT.

Offshore investors turned net sellers, offloading a net 18.3 billion won ($16.3 million) worth of shares, while institutions sold a net 64.7 billion won worth.

Shares in electronics retailer Hi-Mart and Eugene Corp, its largest shareholder, both tumbled by the daily 15 percent limit on reports that Hi-Mart executives were being investigated by prosecutors over embezzlement allegations. Initial bids for a controlling stake in Hi-Mart held by Eugene and other shareholders were due this week.

Crude refiners tumbled as heightened tensions in Iran drove oil prices higher and threatened margins, with Brent crude futures settling above a 10-month high at $125 a barrel.

GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second largest crude refiner, fell 4.04 percent while S-Oil , the country's third largest refiner, shed 4.55 percent.

Petrochemical firms also declined with LG Chem sliding 3.7 percent while Hanhwa Chemical retreated 3.2 percent.

The KOSPI average has risen by 9.3 percent since the turn of the year, lifted by the European Central Bank's cheap liquidity tap and a string of positive U.S. economic data, but analysts are warning of a pull-back before shares resume a slower, steadier climb.

"There may be a series of corrections in the next week or two before the index climbs back above the 2,000 point plateau, and although momentum remains on the upside, it will be much more gradual, labored movement," said Park. ($1 = 1125.500 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)