SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index fell below 2,000 points on Monday as exporters lagged, squeezed by rising oil prices and expectations of stronger competition from Japan with a weaker yen.

"Although a sobering reminder of the euro zone's festering debt problem during the G-20 meet was a source of worry, the weak yen was the main source of pressure on the market, compounded by high oil prices," said Oh on-su, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The G-20 told Europe it must bolster its own firewall before the rest of the world can make further commitments to aid the debt-embattled region, piling pressure on Germany which remains coy on supporting a larger European bailout fund.

The yen slid to a nine-month low against the dollar on Monday, extending its steady fall since a surprise stimulus measure by the Bank of Japan earlier this month and supporting Japanese exporters on the Nikkei while South Korean peers underperformed.

Auto and technology issues declined sharply. Hyundai Motor , South Korea's largest automaker, fell 3 percent while Hynix Semiconductor, the world's second-largest chipmaker, dipped 3.12 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.42 percent lower at 1,991.16 points.

Foreign investors turned sellers, offloading a net 39.3 billion won ($34.9 million) worth of shares while institutions dumped shares for a ninth straight session, disposing of a net 200.6 billion won worth.

Crude oil refiners and petrochemical firms were battered as rising oil prices, with Brent crude sitting above a 10-month high at $125 a barrel, threatened to cut deeper into their eroding margins. S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest oil refiner, tumbled 4.92 percent while LG Chem, the country's largest chemical maker, shed 4.07 percent.

"Oil prices have risen too fast for refiners and chemical companies to place the additional cost burden on consumers, raising concerns of a reduced margin spread," said Sohn Young-joo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

Shares in Hi-mart Co Ltd, South Korea's largest electronics retailer, and its majority stakeholder Eugene Corp , both plummeted by the daily limit of 15 percent on reports that Hi-mart executives were being probed by prosecutors for possible embezzlement charges.

Trading was relatively light with 629 million shares exchanging hands on the main bourse and declining shares outnumbering winners 570 to 275.

The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.47 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index shed 1.07 percent.

($1 = 1125.500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)