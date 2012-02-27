SEOUL, Feb 28 Seoul shares are set for a
limited rebound on Tuesday, poised to climb back above the 2,000
point level after oil prices retreated and the yen recovered
from multi-month lows, easing pressure on underperforming
exporters.
"Expensive oil and an the cheap yen triggered a heavier
decline in Seoul shares compared to Asian peers on Monday, but
with pressure from both easing, we are looking at a modest
turnaround. However it may be limited by S&P's downgrade of
Greece's credit rating," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at
Hana-Daetoo Securities.
The yen rebounded from multi-month lows against the dollar
and euro on Monday, which will ease concerns about South Korean
exporters facing tougher competition from their Japanese
counterparts.
Oil prices pulled back on Monday after a string of higher
settlements.
Sentiment may be tested after Standard & Poor's on Monday
cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default,' the
second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected
downgrade after the country announced a bond swap plan to
lighten its debt burden.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.42 percent lower to close at 1,991.16 points on Monday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,367.59 0.14% 1.850
USD/JPY 80.57 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.926 -- -0.052
SPOT GOLD $1,766.10 -0.02% -0.390
US CRUDE $107.89 -1.71% -1.890
DOW JONES 12981.51 -0.01% -1.44
ASIA ADRS 130.54 -0.43% -0.57
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**CHIPMAKERS**
Semiconductor giants such as Samsung Electronics and
Hynix Semiconductor Inc may move after Japanese
competitor Elpida Memory Inc filed for protection from
creditors on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt, the biggest
bankruptcy filing by a Japanese manufacturer.
**SK INNOVATION CO LTD **
SK Innovation said after the market close on Monday that it has
decided to stop looking into a takeover of U.S. oil and gas
company Chaparral Energy Inc.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)