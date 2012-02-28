BRIEF-Singapore's United Overseas Bank CEO sees mid single digit loan growth in 2017
* Says increase in specific allowance was mainly due to oil and gas and shippingFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
* Chipmakers rally after Elpida bankruptcy filing
* Hi-mart, Eugene Corp tumble for second straight day
* High oil prices, weak yen concerns continue to weigh
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 28 Seoul shares posted marginal gains on Tuesday in a rangebound trading session, propped up by a rally in large-cap chipmakers sparked by the bankruptcy filing of a competitor.
"Although oil prices eased back and the yen recovered, both remain at worrying levels and are continuing to provide pressure. Semiconductor shares are singlehandedly lifting the market into positive territory today," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.26 percent at 1,996.33 points as of 0150 GMT.
Chipmakers rallied after Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt, which analysts say presents a prime opportunity for better-funded South Korean rivals to expand market share.
"Although this doesn't necessarily mean Elpida will disappear, one can quickly fall behind in the memory chip business if large investments aren't made at the right time, which will be very difficult for Elpida under court management," said Kim Young-chan, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
Samsung Electronics Co, the world's largest memory chip maker and the largest share on the KOSPI, rose 1.2 percent while world No.2 Hynix Semiconductor Inc, jumped 6.44 percent.
Shipbuilders also lent support, with Hyundai Heavy Industries climbing 3.32 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 3.74 percent.
Shares in Hi-mart and majority stakeholder Eugene Corp plummeted for a second straight day after Eugene Corp said a planned $778 million sale of a majority stake in Hi-mart had been delayed due to senior executives of the electronics retailer facing an investigation by prosecutors.
Hi-mart plunged 13.69 percent while Eugene Corp tumbled 12.2 percent.
The general market mood remained cautious, reflected by offshore investors selling into a second straight session, offloading a net 24.8 billion won ($21.9 million) worth of shares.
Institutions however were poised to snap a nine-day selling streak, snapping up a net 90.4 billion won worth.
Pressure from expensive oil has been compounded by a weaker yen after a surprise easing measure by the Bank of Japan earlier this month, eroding South Korean exporters' price competitiveness versus Japanese competitors.
"We can't say the trend of rising oil prices and a depreciating yen have been reversed ... they are still very much likely to weigh persistently and lock shares near the 2,000 point level for the time being," said Kim.
South Korea's benchmark index has risen more than 9 percent this year.
($1 = 1129.125 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says increase in specific allowance was mainly due to oil and gas and shippingFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
Feb 17 Low iron ore and copper prices weighed on Australian basic materials shares on Friday, taking the ASX 200 index 0.23 percent or 13.11 points lower to 5,800 at 0113 GMT. The index rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.