* Chipmakers soar on Elpida bankruptcy filing

* Hi-mart, Eugene Corp plunge for second straight day

* Institutions snap nine-day selling streak

* Investors eye second ECB liquidity injection

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 28 South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index posted a gain on Tuesday but was trapped in a narrow range, with large-cap chipmakers providing upward momentum but high oil prices and a weak yen denting buying appetite.

"High oil prices are starting to have a broader impact on the market overall, and shares will likely be caught in limbo this week," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Brent crude futures slipped below $124 on Tuesday to snap a recent surge, but have still risen more than 11 percent this month, prompting the International Monetary Fund to flag oil prices as a rising threat to the global economy.

Chip heavyweights rallied after Japanese rival and the world's third largest memory-chip maker Elpida Memory Inc filed for bankruptcy protection, succumbing to mounting debt and increased competition in a sluggish market.

Hynix Semiconductor, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, saw its shares jump 6.8 percent, while market leader Samsung Electronics rose 1.2 percent.

"Although this doesn't necessarily mean Elpida will disappear, one can quickly fall behind in the memory chip business if large investments aren't made at the right time, which will be very difficult for Elpida under court management," said Kim Young-chan, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.63 percent to close at 2,003.69 points.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a second straight session, dumping a net 104.7 billion won ($92.7 million) worth of shares, but institutions turned buyers, gobbling up a net 225.5 billion won worth to snap a nine-day selling streak.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared 6.71 percent after announcing on Tuesday that its consortium with Technip had won a $560 million deal to build an offshore oil platform in Denmark.

The yen recovered from a nine month low on Tuesday but traders predicted the currency would remain relatively weak, putting pressure on South Korean exporters, notably carmakers, with the KRX automobile sub-index declining 5 percent over the past four sessions.

Shares in Hi-mart and Eugene Corp plummeted for a second straight day after Eugene Corp said a planned $778 million sale of a majority stake in Hi-mart had been delayed due to senior executives of the electronics retailer facing an embezzlement probe.

The benchmark index has gained 9.7 percent since the turn of the year helped by the European Central Bank's liquidity operations, and investors will be keeping a close eye on a much-anticipated, second round of liquidity injections from the ECB due on Wednesday.

But analysts said the market was poised for a series of corrections at its present level.

"The underlying base momentum is still there, but high oil prices and a series of debt rollovers in financially vulnerable euro zone countries may trigger a few pullbacks," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.

599.3 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse with decliners outnumbering winners 450 to 383.

The KOSPI 200 index climbed 0.82 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index edged 0.37 percent higher.

Move on day +0.63 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +9.74 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1129.125 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)