* Shipbuilders rally on order hopes

* Samsung Elec at all-time closing high

* Factory data posts surprise gain; helps sentiment

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 29 South Korea's benchmark index rose to its highest close in seven months on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as large caps rallied across the board, with sentiment supported by a better-than-expected factory output data.

"Foreign investors have returned to risk-on mode, which looks to be further boosted by the European Central Bank's second round of liquidity injections. Large-caps look set to benefit most, being a popular choice for offshore investors," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

South Korea's industrial output posted a surprise surge in January from December, data showed Wednesday, easing concerns about a sharp slowdown in the economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 1.33 percent to 2,030.25 points, its highest closing level since Aug 3, 2011 and gained 3.8 percent for February.

After two days of selling, foreign investors returned with a bang on Wednesday, gobbling up a net 520 billion won ($462,427,745.665) worth of shares, the largest single-day net purchase in nearly a month, while institutions picked up a net 172.9 billion won worth.

Shipbuilders led a large-cap rally on reports of large orders, with the KRX shipbuilding sub-index setting a four-day winning streak over which it gained 8.7 percent.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering was up 5.12 percent on media reports it won a contract worth up to $2.5 billion for a floating production unit from Inpex Corp.

Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 1.95 percent after saying its consortium with IPR-Suez Group and France's Sidem was selected as the preferred bidder for a project in Kuwait.

Chipmakers extended gains in the aftermath of Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc's bankruptcy filing. Samsung Electronics rose 1.77 percent to an all-time closing high of 1,206,000 won, while Hynix Semiconductor gained 1.17 percent to post a nine-month closing peak.

SK Telecom, Hynix's majority shareholder, also outperformed sector peers to gain 1.75 percent.

Auto shares roared to a comeback after a four-day slide. Hyundai Motor climbed 3.6 percent, while Ssangyong Motor rallied 4.39 percent after announcing a $263 million investment plan.

The markets will be keeping a close eye on the European Central Bank's second round of liquidity injections, which is expected to pump half a trillion euros into the euro zone banking system.

"The massive liquidity operation could provide enough firepower to help shares top the 2,100 level, especially now that institutions have reverted to buyers after a long bout of selling, with fund redemptions seen on the decline," said Ham.

554.9 million shares exchanged hands in a relatively subdued trading session. Winning shares outnumbered decliners 538 to 285.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.4 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.36 percent higher.

Move on day +1.33 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +11.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1124.500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)