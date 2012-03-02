* Auto shares lead on strong U.S. sales

* Sentiment bullish despite mixed data

* STX issues rally

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Mar 2 Seoul shares rose on Friday, poised for a third-straight winning day after setting a seven-month closing high in the previous session, tracking a rally in global peers after the European Central Bank's second round of cash injections and improved U.S. employment data.

"Despite a surprise dip in factory output, the U.S. economic engine is consumption-driven and relevant barometers of buying power such as housing data and jobless rates have all shown steady improvement. It would be premature to look at a few negative, short-term signals and take them as a sign of a stalling economy," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Wall Street shares rose on Thursday to 2008 highs after U.S. jobless claims fell to a four-year low while the European Central Bank's second round of mass liquidity injections saw 530 billion euros worth of fresh loans being pumped into the banking system.

U.S. manufacturing posting a surprise fall in February while consumer spending remained flat for a third-straight month contained optimism generated by the steadily improving employment data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.53 percent at 2,040.92 points as of 0218 GMT, treading just below a peak for this year and seven-month intraday high of 2,047.43.

Offshore investors bought a net 180 billion won ($160.9 billion) worth of shares while institutions purchased a net 17.8 billion won, cementing what analysts see as a key turning point since they snapped a nine-day selling streak on Monday.

Early winners were led by automakers, after U.S. February car sales reported the best annual rate in four years.

Hyundai Motor rose 3.24 percent after reporting record U.S. February sales while KIA Motors shares gained 1.84 percent after seeing U.S. February sales increase 37 percent.

STX Pan Ocean saw its shares jump 8.7 percent while Hanjin Shipping Holdings soared 5.19 percent.

"STX Pan Ocean overcame a key hurdle in alleviating its liquidity crunch, attracting strong bids for its non-convertible bonds," said Cho Byung-hee, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

STX Group affiliates rallied across the board, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gaining 2.96 percent while STX Engine rose 3.37 percent.

The main benchmark index has completed the formation of a double-top pattern just below the 2,050 threshold over the last two weeks but analysts say there is enough momentum for a further breakthrough barring a further spike in oil prices. ($1 = 1118.725 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)