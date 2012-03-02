SEOUL, March 2 Seoul shares edged up on Friday to set a three-day rally and a fresh, seven-month closing high, backed by bullish sentiment from the European Central Bank's second injection of loans into the banking system and positive U.S. jobs data.

Gains were led by shipping liners. STX Pan Ocean jumped 8.96 percent while Hanjin Shipping Holdings gained 3.87 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.22 percent to close at 2,034.63 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)