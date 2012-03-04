SEOUL, Mar 5 Seoul shares are seen trapped in a narrow range on Monday, after a small pullback on Wall Street and with traders watching for profit-taking ahead of a local options expiry.

"The European Central Bank's second round of mass liquidity pump had the effect of strengthening the (South Korean) won currency, setting a bullish undertone for risky assets," said Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK Securities.

"But the market will be wary of profit taking ahead of options expiration day this week," he added.

Despite a glut of cash in the financial system after the ECB's second round of cheap loan injections, the lack of trust between European banks was highlighted when commercial banks deposited a record 776.9 billion euros straight back into the ECB.

And in a question mark over the credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact, Spain set itself a softer budget target for 2012 on Friday than originally agreed under the euro zone's austerity drive.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent on Friday to close at 2,034.63 points.

---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:37 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,369.63 -0.32% -4.460 USD/JPY 81.82 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.979 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,711.77 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $106.70 -1.97% -2.140 DOW JONES 2977.57 -0.02% -2.73 ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips but S&P up for 3rd straight week >Bonds gain on Fed buys, breaking 3-day fall >Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle >Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** A German court on Friday dismissed two cases brought by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics against each other as part of a global battle for dominance in the market for smartphones and tablet devices.

**SHIPBUILDERS**

Norway's Statoil is tendering for at least two new jack-up drilling rigs at up to $500 million each, with the firm having reserved slots in Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for when the contracts are awarded. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)