* KOSPI fails to top 2,050 level once again
* Oil prices continue to weigh on risk appetite
* Profit-seeking in large-caps as foreigners sell
* China growth target cut depress cyclical shares
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Mar 5 Seoul shares fell on Monday
as investors cashed out following last week's gains, with
liquidity-driven momentum seen stalling on the lack of further
evidence pointing to firmer growth and wariness that expiring
options may trigger further correction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped
0.91 percent to close at 2,016.06 points, pulling back from a
seven-month closing high set on Friday and snapping a three-day
winning streak.
"Institutions have once again viewed a ceiling at the
current level and booked profits, while foreign investors turned
into net sellers and failed to provide support. Whether or not
offshore bids will return to strength as before should depend
heavily on oil prices," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo
Securities.
Brent crude prices climbed again on Monday as yet another
refiner announced cuts to Iranian imports, raising concerns of a
supply crunch as Western nations turn up the heat in its
sanctions on Iran.
Refiners and petrochemicals shares, battered in recent
sessions by surging oil prices, tumbled yet again on Monday as
LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical maker, fell
4.83 percent while SK Innovation, the country's
largest crude refiner, shed 2.96 percent.
Institutions snapped a three-day buying streak to dump a net
145.6 billion won worth of shares, booking profits at a
resistance line near the 2,050 mark. The benchmark index has now
formed a double-top pattern after a similar rise in late
February failed to top that key chart level and triggered a
series of corrections.
Large-cap technology shares, popular with offshore investors
and standout performers in recent weeks having breached many key
milestones, turned lower on profit-taking as foreigners turned
into net sellers, dumping a net 58 billion won ($52 million)
worth.
Samsung Electronics slid for a second straight
session after closing at an all-time high on Thursday, drifting
0.68 percent lower, while Hynix Semiconductor shed
1.31 percent to pull back from a nine-month closing high set on
Friday.
Despite a string of positive U.S. economic data fostering
hopes of recovery in the world's largest economy, China's
bumpdown of its 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent has raised
concerns of weakening global demand, depressing sentiment which
is weighing especially on growth-related shares.
Shipbuilders lagged, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering slid 3.74 percent while Samsung Heavy
Industries declined 2.09 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index closed 1.01 percent lower while
the junior KOSDAQ shed 0.78 percent.
About 542.3 million shares exchanged hands on the main
bourse in a relatively quiet trading day while declining shares
outnumbered winners 530 to 298.
Move on day -0.91 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +10.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1115.600 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)