SEOUL, Mar 6 Seoul shares were seen trading in a narrow range on Tuesday as higher oil prices and a stronger won set to weigh along with an options expiry on Thursday.

"There were no new macroeconomic cues to boost momentum except for rising oil prices which continue to add pressure, and a strong won isn't helping either," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent and made boosting consumer demand the year's first priority as Beijing looks to wean the economy off its reliance on external demand and foreign capital.

China has soaked up demand for Korean exports even as the U.S. and Europe have been hit.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.91 percent lower at 2,016.06 points on Monday.

A Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC)-led consortium, including GS Energy, a subsidiary GS Holdings Corp, has secured South Korea's first oil production assets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Korean government said on Monday.

According to local media, Samsung Electronics is suspending the production and sale of LCD TVs, as early as this month for the domestic market, as it seeks a full transition to newer LED products.

GS Home Shopping Inc said on Monday it is entering the Vietnamese market by investing $3.5 million in a local electronic retailer, Vivi Media Trading Corporation, according to media reports

