SEOUL, March 7 Seoul shares are seen lower and extending losses to a third consecutive session, tracking losses in global peers as fears of a disorderly default resurfaced in Greece, while nagging concerns of a sluggish global economy continue to bite.

"The stock markets were hit pretty hard by worries in Greece, and although (South Korean) shares are seen to follow in the same direction today, fundamentals haven't really changed that much in essence," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"A third straight day of falls may open the door to a technical rebound," Kwak said.

Athens on Tuesday sought to secure a bond swap to cut its mountainous debt, while the main bondholders group warned of the damage a disorderly default would cause.

The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in three months

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.78 percent to close at 2,000.36 points on Monday on worries of slowing growth in China and Europe.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,343.36 -1.54% -20.970 USD/JPY 80.89 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.950 -- -0.057 SPOT GOLD $1,673.69 -0.01% -0.250 US CRUDE $104.96 -1.65% -1.760 DOW JONES 12759.15 -1.57% -203.66 ASIA ADRS 125.57 -2.30% -2.95 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St posts first big loss of 2012 >Prices rise on Greece, global growth concerns >Aussie plunge on worry over Greek bailout >Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **

Brazil's Estaleiro Alantico Sul, the leading shipbuilder in South America, has reportedly chosen Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd to manage its operations, according to a local media report citing industry sources.

**SSANGYONG MOTOR CO **

According to media reports, Ssangyong Motor Co is planning to build a $300 million production facility in Brazil by 2014. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)