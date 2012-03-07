* KOSPI hits 1-month low before paring back losses

* Caution ahead of options expiry, Greek debt deadline

* Weak economic data impacts growth shares, exporters

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 7 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday, touching a 1-month intraday low before paring losses, tracking a decline in global equities on resurfacing Greek debt worries while investor risk appetite shrank further ahead of options expiry on Thursday.

"Investors are wary of a sharp pullback when options expire tomorrow, when up to 1 trillion won worth of sell orders could be triggered. Another sign of downward pressure is the shrinking net inflow into emerging market funds linked to South Korea," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.76 percent at 1,985.21 points, making a limited recovery after hitting a session floor and 1-month intraday low of 1,966.69 near the opening bell.

Offshore buying, which has strongly underpinned the benchmark index all-year long, was absent for a third-straight day, as foreign investors dumped a net 204.6 billion won ($182.2 million) worth of shares.

Concerns about sluggish global economic growth and a strong won against the dollar continued to weigh heavily on growth-related shares and exporters.

Brazil's economy grew only 2.7 percent in 2011 compared with 7.5 percent in 2010, adding to the uncertain global economic outlook after China cut its growth target earlier in the week and manufacturing data from Europe indicated weakness.

Steelmakers topped underperformers as POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, fell 1.47 percent while Hyundai Steel declined 2.73 percent. The KRX steel sub-index is in the midst of a four-day losing streak, having shed nearly five percent during the stretch.

Auto shares also weighed, with Hyundai Motor down 1.15 percent while KIA Motors slid 1.11 percent.

Hurting sentiment was the Thursday deadline being faced by private bond-holders to agree to Athens' proposed swap deal which is a key part of the country's second bailout package, or trigger a chaotic default.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three months.

Banking shares were hurt by the headlines from Greece which raised fears of a financial contagion, with Shinhan Financial Group shares down 1.65 percent while Woori Finance Holdings declined 1.7 percent.

LG Electronics bucked sector peers to rally 3.29 percent, with analysts pointing to heightened expectations of a strong turnaround in the company balance sheet for the first quarter.

Analysts say ample liquidity will help limit any drastic corrections, with the 1,950 threshold seen as the key support level that will serve as the floor of a strong comeback. ($1 = 1122.775 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)