* KOSPI hits four-week closing low

* Exporters fall on uncertain outlook

* LG Elec gains on hopes of strong Q1 rebound

* Index seen cushioned by support near 1,950 level

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Mar 7 Seoul stocks fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday and hit a four-week closing low as risk appetite was sapped by worries over Greek debt and a slowing global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.91 percent to a four-week closing low of 1,982.15 points. It managed to regain some of its earlier losses after sliding to a session-low of 1,966.69 points.

"The headlines out of Greece triggered sharp adjustments earlier on, but bargain hunters stepped in to stem some of the losses. Shares remained locked in for the rest of the session having exhausted all momentum to move the market in any direction," said Park Seung-jin, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Offshore buying, which has been a key driving force in the stock rally since the turn of the year, sputtered for a third consecutive day as foreign investors sold a net 377.7 billion Korean won ($336.4 million) worth of shares.

Fears of stalling growth in the global economy were amplified after data showed Brazil grew by only 2.7 percent in 2011 after surging 7.5 percent in 2010 and after China slashed its annual growth target and weak manufacturing data in Europe was published.

Reflecting concerns of sluggish global demand, exporters were among the heaviest decliners of the day.

Automobile related shares slumped as parts-maker Hyundai Mobis slid 3.32 percent while Hankook Tire fell 3.09 percent.

Material shares also lagged as Hyundai Steel sank 3.64 percent while zinc manufacturer Young Poong tumbled 4.07 percent.

LG Electronics shares climbed 2.71 percent to buck trends in a session marked by broad declines in technology peers and other large-caps.

"Anticipation is building that LG Electronics will smash initial expectations to post a more dramatic recovery in the first quarter on the strength of its smartphone lineup," said Baek Jong-suk, a senior analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Some defensive shares such as consumer staples fared better, as tobacco maker KT&G climbed 3.36 percent while foodmaker Crown Confectionary rose 0.97 percent.

Investors were hamstrung ahead of the Thursday deadline for private bondholders to either agree to Greece's proposed swap deal, which is a key part of the country's second bailout package, or trigger a chaotic default.

Analysts say a default scenario is highly improbable given the lose-lose situation it represents for all parties and that excess liquidity in the banking system will drive another rally once the roadblock is cleared and the swap deal goes though as expected.

"The news from Greece was simply a pretext to sell during a lull in the market and now it appears that we have reached the bottom limit. We expect the KOSPI to stage a rebound after finding support near the 1,950 threshold," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Trading was choppy, with 506 million shares exchanging hands while declining shares outnumbered winners 537 to 280.

The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.95 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.21 percent lower.

Move on day -0.91 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +8.56 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1122.775 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Matt Driskill)