By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Mar 8 Seoul shares edged higher by mid-session Thursday on upbeat reactions to robust U.S. jobs data and hopes that Greece will be able to avoid a messy default, but programme-selling limited the advance on the first "quadruple witching" day of the year.

"There was a flurry of arbitrage activity today with the market trying to digest the large fund inflow that has piled up via programme trading over the last two months, said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which fell the first three days this week, was up 0.42 percent at 1,990.50 points as of 0250 GMT. Gains picked up after trading stayed in a narrow range for much of the early session.

Trading was heavy due to quadruple-witching, a day when options and futures contracts expire, but volatility was absent as positive global economic signals provided a stable cushion despite 325.8 billion won ($289.7 million) worth of net selling via arbitrage and non-arbitrage trade weighing on the market.

A report from payrolls processor ADP showed that U.S. private-sector hiring increased more than expected in February, shoring up expectations that a recovery in American labor markets was gaining traction.

Greece moved one step closer to clinching a bond swap deal with its private creditors after major banks and pension funds pledged their support on Wednesday. That fostered hope Greece will be able to restructure its debt and avert a chaotic default.

LG Electronics shares outperformed peers for a second straight session, soaring 3.89 percent on mounting expectations of a better-than-expected first quarter recovery, backed by strong sales of its 4G LTE smartphones.

Other LG affiliates were also lifted, with smartphone component maker LG Innotek surging 5.85 percent while LG Display rose 1.81 percent. This was supported by Apple's unveiling of its newest iPad, for which LG Display is a major parts supplier.

Shares in Hana Financial Group rallied 4.21 percent on Thursday, after it announced plans to purchase up to 200 billion won ($178.13 million) worth of additional shares in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB), which it already controls.

Woongjin Holdings climbed 2.29 percent after its subsidiary Woongjin Coway said in a filing report on Wednesday that its parent firm had selected Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of a stake in the household appliance maker. ($1 = 1124.850 Korean Won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)