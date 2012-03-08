SEOUL, March 9 Seoul shares are set to
rise on Friday, tracking overnight advances in Wall Street after
Greece secured an overwhelming acceptance of a bond swap offer
to private creditors, easing worries of a chaotic default.
"Shares will likely be lifted by U.S. stocks, but there is
still wariness that despite the options expiry date passing
yesterday, there may still be a large volume of settlements
waiting to be unwound," said Cho Seong-joon, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
A Greek government official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said take-up on the offer was around 95 percent an
hour before the offer closed at 2000 GMT with responses still
coming in.
Investors will keep a close watch on Chinese inflation and
manufacturing dataactivity, and U.S. non-farm payrolls data set
to be released during the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.94 percent higher at 2,000.76 points on Thursday.
--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT----------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH
S&P 500 1,365.91 0.98% 13.280
USD/JPY 81.54 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.016 -- 0.043
SPOT GOLD $1,698.99 -0.02% -0.350
US CRUDE $106.58 0.40% 0.42
DOW JONES 12907.94 0.55% 70.61
ASIA ADRS 129.13 1.74% 2.21
--------------------------------------------------------------->
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD **
South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
said on Thursday that it had received an order worth
$2 billion to build a Floating Production Storage and Offloading
(FPSO) vessel for Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp
.
**SK NETWORKS CO LTD **
According to local media reports, SK Networks Co Ltd
has entered negotiations with Electro Land to acquire a
controlling stake in the electronics retailer.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)