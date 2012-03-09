* KOSPI up on Greek swap deal, China CPI

SEOUL, March 9 South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index rose on Friday, lifted by a global rally after Greece moved closer to avoiding a messy default and by data showing lower-than-expected inflation in China.

"The market is regaining the ground it lost from the debt swap jitters in Greece, and some shares were helped by a below-forecast CPI data released by China, bringing hopes of additional easing measures by Chinese policymakers," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.36 percent at 2,007.97 points as of 0222 GMT.

Officials said the take-up on Greece's debt swap proposal had clearly surpassed the minimum threshold required for the deal to go through, despite early fears that it could fall apart and derail a broader rescue package that Athens desperately needs to stave off bankruptcy.

China's annual rate of consumer inflation slowed sharply to a 20-month low of 3.2 percent in February, comfortably within Beijing's 2012 target of 4 percent, giving policymakers room to further loosen monetary policy to support slowing growth.

Large-cap technology shares lent support, as Samsung Electronics, the largest share on the KOSPI by market capitalization, rose 1.69 percent while Samsung Electro Mechanics climbed 1.99 percent.

LG Innotec rallied for a second straight day, up 6 percent at its session peak during early trade before easting to a 3 percent gain, with analysts forecasting a better-than-expected first quarter comeback due to strong demand for mobile phone components.

Shares at Foodmaker Orion Corp soared as high as 7.5 percent to an all-time intraday high before pulling back to post a 3.45 percent rise.

Shares in Doosan Corp rose 0.9 percent after Doosan said it will reduce 700 billion won ($625.9 million) worth of company shares in its ownership which may enhance shareholders' value.

