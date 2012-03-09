BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital prices public offering
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. prices public offering
SEOUL, March 9 Seoul shares recovered for a second straight session on Friday, tracking a rally in global peers after Greece moved one step closer to securing a crucial bailout package and as investors relished the prospect of further easing in China.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which alone accounts for ten percent of the KOSPI's total market capitalization, soared 4.24 percent to set a fresh all-time closing high of 1.23 million won ($1,099.84) on rosy first quarter expectations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.88 percent to close at 2,018.30 points, but still posted a weekly loss of 0.8 percent. ($1 = 1118.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. prices public offering
* Aina Le'a says unable to obtain certain information necessary to complete filing of form 10-Q within prescribed time; co expects to file within extension period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOV8zq) Further company coverage:
* Edgefront and Nobel announce merger to create a $300 million diversified REIT poised for growth