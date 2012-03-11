SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index should gain on Monday after a strong U.S. jobs report added to a growing backdrop of positive signals, although some caution ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is expected to cap the market.

"We are in for another choppy trading session with investors waiting on the results of the FOMC to provide clearer direction before making risky bets, but there is still a lot of upside underpinning the markets to support limited gains," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, beating expectations and providing another sign that the world's largest economy may be on a path of stable recovery.

The policy-setting U.S. FOMC meets on Tuesday, and although speculation of quantitative easing measures have kept some investors upbeat, there have been few indications that the Fed will change its policy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.88 percent to close at 2,018.30 points on Friday. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:05 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,370.87 0.36% 4.960 USD/JPY 82.50 0.08% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.030 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,707.82 -0.01% -0.21 US CRUDE $107.22 -0.17% -0.180 DOW JONES 12922.02 0.11% 14.08 ASIA ADRS 130.08 0.74% 0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default >Bonds slip on jobs data before Fed, supply >Pressure mounts on SNB's Danthine over forex trade >Oil up on U.S. jobs data, posts weekly gain

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC **

Top mortgage lender KB Financial Group Inc has picked HSBC Holdings Plc to advise on its interest in ING Groep NV's Asia insurance operations, the Korean Economic Daily said in an unsourced report on Friday. **DOOSAN ENGINE CO LTD **

Doosan Engine Co Ltd temporarily shut down one of its production lines due to a decline in orders amid the European debt crisis, a company official was quoted as saying by local media. **SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD **

Samsung Engineering Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing it will sign a 363 billion won ($325 million) deal to build a polysilicon factory for its unlisted affiliate SMP Ltd. ($1 = 1117.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)