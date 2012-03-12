BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial expects net loss attributable for 2016
* Expected to record a consolidated net loss attributable for 2016 annual of an amount in excess of HK$310 million
SEOUL Mar 12 South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index edged lower on Monday with bullish sentiment on positive U.S. jobs data taking second place as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of Tuesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Early decliners were led by shipbuilders, as Hyundai Heavy Industries which fell 1.34 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 1.29 percent.
Doosan Engine shares tumbled 5.3 percent after media reports said one of Doosan's production lines had been temporarily shut down on falling demand amidst the euro zone debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.27 percent at 2,012.95 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)
BEIJING, Feb 24 China will tighten oversight of its sprawling asset management industry as it moves to rein in financial risks, a senior central bank official said in remarks published on Friday.
ATHENS, Feb 24 Greece's central bank governor warned on Friday that "uncertainty" could hobble the country's economic growth if the government and its lenders do not conclude a bailout review soon, and he called on both sides to be "flexible" in talks.