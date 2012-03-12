* Response muted to U.S. jobs data, QE3 hopes dashed

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 12 Seoul shares slipped lower on Monday, weighed down by concern over a slowdown in China's economy and as investors looked beyond the short-term facelift indicated by strong U.S. jobs data that damped expectations for further quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve.

"Investors seem reluctant to test the waters further beyond the 2,000 point level, with lingering fundamental risks in Europe and China, and dashed hopes for QE3 in the near future slowing momentum," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Lee Jae-hoon.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 2,004.24 points as of 0257 GMT.

Offshore investors were seen dumping shares again after snapping a four-day selling streak on Friday, with selling at a net 108.8 billion won ($97.3 million).

"We're seeing a reversal of the carry trades that brought in huge, liquidity-induced capital inflows into emerging market stocks in recent months. More adjustments may be in store before foreign investors resume buying," said Lee.

Shipbuilders were highlight underperformers, hurt by prospects of slowing growth in China and a strong won.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the world's largest shipbuilder, fell 2.99 percent, while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd shed 2.45 percent.

Doosan Engine Co Ltd, an engine maker for large-marine vessels, was down 7.42 percent after the company said one of its production lines had been temporarily shut down because of reduced orders from Chinese shipyards.

SK Networks Co Ltd bucked the downward trend with a gain of 3.86 percent after saying it will conditionally buy a 40 percent stake in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd for $332.36 million.

Despite bullish signals from a forecast-beating U.S. jobs data, a sign of strengthening recovery in the world's largest economy, hopes were dashed for additional easing measures by the Federal Reserve when its policymaking panel convenes on Tuesday.

($1 = 1117.850 Korean Won)