SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's benchmark
KOSPI index fell on Monday, weighed by concerns of an economic
slowdown in China and as bullish signs from a strong U.S. jobs
data were outweighed as expectations of further easing from the
Federal Reserve were pushed back.
Cyclical shares fell across the board, as Samsung Heavy
Industries, South Korea's third-largest shipbuilder,
slid 3.73 percent while Hyundai Steel dipped 3.77
percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
declined 0.78 percent to close at 2,002.50 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)