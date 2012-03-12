SEOUL, March 13 Seoul shares are seen stuck in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors wait on a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policymaking panel, but may post a modest rebound after Monday's slide on technical support and signs of easing in China.

"Jitters from lacklustre Chinese data have already been priced in. Now the focus has shifted to whether it will trigger easing steps by Chinese policymakers," said Oh On-su, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "The inflow of capital into Korea-focused offshore funds is also lending positive signs of a return in foreign buying."

China's central bank said on Monday it will keep its policy flexible to support credit growth in the face of volatile capital flows, following a string of weak trade, manufacturing, and retail data.

Investors will await the results of a Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday to set the tone for its policy stance, as well as data on January U.S. retail sales.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.78 lower at 2,002.50 points on Monday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 21:59 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,371.09 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 82.29 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.037 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,699.05 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $106.59 0.24% 0.000 DOW JONES 12959.71 0.29% 37.69 ASIA ADRS 128.85 -0.95% -1.23 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St >Bonds steady to higher ahead of Fed meeting >Dollar falls before Fed meeting, retail sales data >Oil slips on China, Europe growth concerns ---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd announced via regulatory filing on Monday that it has been awarded an order for about $1.5 billion to build an alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)