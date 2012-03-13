* KOSPI hits 1-week high on short-covering

* Financials lead as Greek debt worries fade

* Auto shares rally as investors eye FTA windfall

* Strong won eases cost pressure on oil refiners

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 13 Seoul shares ended at their highest in a week on Tuesday, led by financials which have underperformed in recent sessions, although trade was choppy as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

"Worries about China and Greece are gradually fading to further ease pressure on the market, and offshore betting on futures positions coincided with gains in the spot market," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Bank shares such as Woori Finance Holdings and Shinhan Financial Group, which suffered the most as a result of the European debt crisis, were the biggest gainers on Tuesday. Woori soared 5.04 percent, while Shinhan jumped 4.42 percent.

Brokerage firms also gained, as Samsung Securities climbed 2.97 percent while Woori Investment & Securities finished 1.92 percent higher.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.13 percent to close at 2,025.04 points.

Offshore investors turned into net buyers once more, snapping up a net 114.4 billion won ($101.7 million) worth of shares while institutions bought a net 91 billion won worth.

Abundant capital inflow in programme trading also lent support, snapping a seven-day net selling streak as settlements on options and futures tapered off, with a net 477.8 billion won being bought via arbitrage and non-arbitrage trade.

Investors will be eyeing the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting scheduled later on Tuesday for any signs of a policy shift.

Automobile-related counters were also strong performers, as investors said the sector is undervalued after lagging in recent sessions.

"These are one of the few high-beta stocks that underperformed even when the index rose. With a rebound in the yen weakening Japanese competitors, and the U.S FTA deal set to come into effect soon, they're looking highly undervalued," said Park Young-ho, a sector analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 3.71 percent, while parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd advanced 5.61 percent.

A strong domestic currency lent support to crude oil refiners on reduced import costs. SK Innovation Co Ltd , the country's largest refiner, rose 2.35 percent, while S-Oil gained 3.36 percent.

The dollar was traded at 1,121.05 won, down 0.2 percent from Monday.

Petrochemicals shares were also firmer as LG Chem , South Korea's largest chemical maker, rose 2.86 percent while polysilicon giant OCI Corp gained 1.16 percent.

Trading remained choppy, with 443.4 million shares exchanging hands in the main bourse while gaining shares outnumbered decliners 492 to 332.

The benchmark KOSPI 200 index closed up 1.2 percent, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged up 0.44 percent. ($1 = 1124.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)