SEOUL, March 15 Seoul shares may get off
to a weak start on Thursday, following a pause in U.S. markets,
and are then likely to hold in a narrow range as investors
consolidate gains after the main index's rally this week to
seven-month highs.
"Overnight futures activity is pointing to a slight
pullback, although losses look to be limited with ample
liquidity providing a cushion, said Kwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at
IBK Securities.
"Investors are now back in search for a new source of
momentum."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.99 percent on Wednesday to end at 2,045.08 points, its highest
close since August.
In New York, the S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on
Wednesday as investors found little reason to extend a rally
that took the benchmark index to four-year highs.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 21:53 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,394.28 -0.12% -1.670
USD/JPY 83.68 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.274 -- 0.148
SPOT GOLD $1,642.10 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $105.51 0.08% 0.000
DOW JONES 13194.10 0.12% 16.42
ASIA ADRS 130.05 -1.15% -1.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St retreats after rally, but Apple up again
>US Treasuries drop as Fed outlook curbs safety bid
>Dollar jumps vs euro and yen on yields, Fed stance
>Oil falls on U.S. stock build, Iran eyed
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HANJIN SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD **
Hanjin Shipping is a member of a transpacific
container shipping group that has recommended a new $400 hike in
freight rates to take effect on April 15 in a bid to bring up
rates from loss-making levels.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG DISPLAY **
Flat screen maker LG Display Co Ltd is supplying
touch-screen panels for Apple Inc's new iPad, which has
seen record pre-orders ahead of its scheduled release on March
16.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)