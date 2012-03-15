BRIEF-Valiant Holding FY group profit up at CHF 117.5 mln
* FY group profit rose by 2.7 percent to 117.5 million Swiss francs ($116.83 million)
Mar 15 Seoul shares opened nearly flat on Thursday, as investors consolidated gains following a rally that lifted the benchmark index to a seven-month closing high on Wednesday.
Automobile-related shares rose, as Hyundai Motor gained 1.56 percent while parts-maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.71 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.17 percent at 2,048.52 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)
* FY profit for the year 100.7 million baht versus 70.4 million baht; FY revenue 287.2 million baht versus 190.9 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2lfT5W9) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Feb 15 Credit Agricole, France's biggest retail bank, beat forecasts with a smaller than expected earnings drop in the fourth quarter after it booked a writedown on the value of its French retail unit, blaming a low interest rate environment.