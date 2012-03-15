Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
SEOUL, March 15 Seoul shares inched lower on Thursday after a narrow and rangebound trading session, as investors consolidated gains in the wake of Wednesday's rally that lifted shares to a 7-month high, while the risk of slowing demand from China weighed.
LG Display shares outperformed sector peers and rose 3.53 percent bolstered by the U.S.-Korea free trade deal that kicked into effect on Thursday giving LCD monitors immediate duty free treatment. Its share were also lifted by record pre-orders of Apple Inc's newest iPad, of which LG Display is a major supplier.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.06 percent lower to close at 2,043.76 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT