SEOUL, March 16 Seoul shares are poised to break through the key 2,050 level on Friday as Wall Street resumed its rally on the back of more strong U.S. economic data.

"The stock market fall last August was sparked by weak U.S ISM data, but with those worries now easing along with concerns on the euro zone, investors may now be confident enough to test the pre-crisis level of 2,100 points," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday after new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a four-year low last week, and manufacturing data in New York and the U.S. mid-Atlantic region also improved.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.06 percent lower to close at 2,043.76 points on Thursday.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.60 0.6% 8.320 USD/JPY 83.57 0.08% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.279 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,657.29 -0.03% -0.440 US CRUDE $105.56 0.43% 0.460 DOW JONES 13252.76 0.44% 58.66 ASIA ADRS 131.14 0.84% 1.09 -------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P over 1,400 for first time since 2008 crisis >Selling stalls as yields weighed vs recovery path >Dollar falls vs yen, euro on profit after rally >Oil falls as US, UK plan oil reserve release

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **

Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm , Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor makers, according to a firm that cracked open one of the devices.[ ID:nL2E8EF98U] **HYUNDAI WIA, HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS CORP**

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp are offering a combined 2.6 million shares in auto parts maker Hyundai Wia Corp to raise up to 351 billion won ($311.7 million), IFR reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)