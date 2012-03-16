SEOUL, March 16 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday to surpass a key chart level of 2,050 points, tracking gains in Wall Street peers as the S&P 500 index soared to its highest level since 2008 on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data.

Early gains were led by steelmakers, as POSCO rose 0.88 percent while Hyundai Steel climbed 1.6 percent.

Shares in Hyundai Wia plummeted 5.05 percent after the IFR reported on Thursday that its major stakeholders, Hyundai Motor, and KIA Motors Corp, were offering a combined 2.6 million shares in the auto-parts maker to raise up to $311.7 million.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.53 percent at 2,054.63 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)