April 30 Seoul shares rose to a one-week high on
Monday, lifted by a bounce in recently underperforming shipyards
and gains in blue-chip technology and automobile shares in the
post-earnings season.
"Tech and auto shares are not suffering the usual
post-earnings weakness. Some of it could be attributed to their
position of strength in the second quarter and beyond, but there
is definitely some (month-end) window-dressing happening as
well," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment &
Securities.
Window-dressing loosely refers to buying at the end of a
quarter or a month by funds with the aim of boosting performance
of portfolios.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,979.36 points as of 0230 GMT, but poised to
fall 1.8 percent in April for a two-month skid following a
breakneck rally in January and February.
Shipyards were the star performers, as Samsung Heavy
Industries soared 6 percent after posting a 72.2
percent growth in profits for the January-March period compared
to the previous quarter.
Samsung Electronics, the largest listed share on
the main index, accounting for nearly 18 percent of the KOSPI's
total $1 trillion market capitalization, was poised for a
five-day rally, gaining 2.3 percent to set yet another all-time
high.
Auto shares also lent support, as KIA Motors
rose 2.5 percent while Hyundai Motor gained 2.7
percent.
Crude refiners continued to show weakness, with analysts
saying the effects of Samsung Total's announcement to enter the
local gasoline market is continuing to reverberate among its
would-be competitors, despite improving product margins.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil
refiner, plunged 5.5 percent, while GS Holdings, the
parent of the country's second-largest refiner, fell 4.4 percent
and was poised for a nine-day slide.
South Korean financial markets will be closed on Tuesday for
labor day.
