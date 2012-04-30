* KOSPI ends down 1.6 pct in April to mark two-month fall

* Shipyards rally as annual goal seen within reach on earnings

* Samsung Elec posts five-day rally to all-time closing high

* Hi-mart to resume trade on May 2 after avoiding delisting

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, April 30 Seoul shares edged up to a one-week closing high on Monday, lifted by a rally in blue-chip automakers and a recovery in recently underperforming shipyards, but ended lower for a second consecutive month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.34 percent to close at 1,981.99 on Monday, but finished the month with a 1.6 percent decline, down for a second month following rallies in January and February.

"Blue chips are still going strong even in the post-earnings period, and are now deriving strength from the business outlook which looks very bright for the automobile and technology sectors, but the market in general is still lacking clear direction" said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

Shipyards outperformed, as Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd soared 5.8 percent to lead sector peers after posting 72.2 percent quarter-on-quarter profit growth for January-March, while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd climbed 4.6 percent.

"The big three shipbuilders appear well on track to meet their sales goals this year, and Samsung Heavy's better-than-expected first-quarter results provide a solid indication of this outlook," said Jeon Jae-chun, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Automakers also lent support, with KIA Motors Corp advancing 3.4 percent to overtake steelmaker POSCO as the third-largest component on the KOSPI index. Hyundai Motor Co climbed 3.1 percent, with sentiment running high on robust overseas sales and a lineup of new cars awaiting release in the second quarter.

Index giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, accounting for nearly 18 percent of the KOSPI's total $1 trillion market capitalisation, rose 1.2 percent to an all-time closing high after a fifth-straight winning session.

Samsung SDI Co Ltd jumped 8 percent after the approval of a merger between a former Samsung Electronics-affiliated LCD spin-off and two other Samsung Group subsidiary screenmakers to create the world's largest screen producer. Rival LG Display Co Ltd fell 3.9 percent on the news.

Crude refiners extended losses, highlighting the widening valuation gap between blue chips and laggards, with analysts citing the long-term effects of Samsung Total's entry into the local gasoline market as the source of continued weakness among refiners, despite improving product margins.

SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, dropped 3.4 percent, while GS Holdings Corp , parent of the country's second-largest refiner, fell 2 percent to post a nine-day skid.

The Korea Exchange announced that trade in Hi-Mart Co Ltd would resume on May 2, avoiding delisting after being suspended since on April 16 when top executives faced charges of embezzlement.

The large-cap KOSPI 200 index rose 0.35 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ ticked 0.04 percent lower.

Turnover was the heaviest in nearly a month at 6.2 trillion won ($5.5 billion). Decliners edged out winners 429 to 396.

South Korean financial markets will be closed on Tuesday in observance of Labour Day and will reopen on Wednesday.

Move on day +0.34 percent

12-month high 2,209.09 2 May 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +8.56 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1135.1500 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)