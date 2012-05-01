By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 2 Seoul shares are seen rising on Wednesday after U.S. manufacturing data was stronger than expected, easing concerns that the world's largest economy may be losing steam in the second quarter.

"We have to keep in mind the fall in global stocks on Tuesday while the (Korean) markets were closed and the heavy decline in Japanese stocks, which may serve to limit large gains," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the strongest rate in 10 months, easing concerns the economy had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter.

U.S. stocks were lifted by the data, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at its highest level in more than four years.

But the market picture overseas was mixed. Japanese stocks fell to a two-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday, hurt by uncertainty on the euro zone and concerns over U.S. economic growth, while a strong yen weighed on exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had climbed 0.34 percent to 1,981.99 points by the end of Monday's session. Along with many other markets it was closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.82 0.57% 7.910 USD/JPY 80.14 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.945 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,662.39 0.05% 0.860 US CRUDE $105.99 -0.16% -0.170 DOW JONES 13279.32 0.50% 65.69 ASIA ADRS 126.45 -0.24% -0.31 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data >Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data >Dollar rises vs yen as US data eases fears >Oil turns higher on strong U.S. factory growth

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **

Hyundai Motor Co will add a third shift of around 900 workers at its U.S. plant starting from September, the South Korean automaker said on Monday, as it looks to meet growing demand in the U.S.

**HI-MART CO LTD **

Trading in Hi-Mart shares will resume on Wednesday for the first time in two weeks after the Korea Exchange lifted its suspension following Hi-mart's pledge to improve transparency after an embezzlement scandal that has rocked the South Korean electronics retailer.

**LG ELECTRONICS INC **

An executive with Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a joint venture of Hitachi Ltd and LG Electronics, has agreed to plead guilty and serve a prison sentence for rigging bids for optical disk drives for computers, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Watson)