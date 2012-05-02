BRIEF-Real Estate Development posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.7 million dinars versus net loss 3.4 million dinars year ago
SEOUL May 2 Seoul shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, closing just shy of the psychologically-significant 2,000 point level after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing output eased worries of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.
Brokerages outperformed. Korea Investment Holdings rallied 8.7 percent while Woori Investment & Securities gained 4.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.86 percent to close at 1,999.07 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago
* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 4.64 million units at a price of $0.14 per unit