* KOSPI briefly scales 2,000 pts for first time in 2-wks

* Recent laggards outperform on bargain-hunting

* OCI shares up 10 pct as LDK job cut eases oversupply

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 2 South Korean shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, closing just shy of the psychological level of 2,000 points after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing output eased worries of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

The gains were led by energy firms and brokerages both of which have been laggards with equity firms losing 12.3 percent of their market value in April.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 0.86 percent to close at 1,999.07 points.

"The strong rally in local shares despite lingering woes in Europe indicate heavier focus on the U.S. economy and strong manufacturing data pointing to its recovery," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

U.S. factory activity grew in April at the strongest rate in 10 months, topping the high end of a forecast in a Reuters poll and alleviating concerns that the U.S. economy had hit the brakes to start off the second quarter.

Korea Investment Holdings, a brokerage, rallied 8.7 percent while Woori Investment & Securities gained 4.5 percent.

Energy counters snapped a nine-day losing streak as GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, rallied 4.7 percent while S-Oil, the country's third-biggest refiner, gained 3.7 percent.

"Underperforming stocks are usually the first ones to rebound at the beginning of a recovery cycle," said Park Seung-jin, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

The large-cap benchmark KOSPI 200 index rose 0.85 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ was up1.39 percent.

Shares in polysilicon-maker OCI Co Ltd soared 9.1 percent after solar products firm LDK Solar Co Ltd said it cut more than 5,000 jobs this year in the face of dwindling prices and margins, easing some of the oversupply burden that has racked the industry in recent months.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd shares climbed 5 percent after local media said the company was in the midst of finalizing a 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) deal to expand and modernize an oil refinery in Venezuela.

Share turnover was seen at 6.2 trillion won ($5.49 billion), a 25 percent pick-up from the daily average of 4.9 trillion won traded during a choppy April.

Foreign investors snapped a three-day buying streak, dumping a net 131.6 billion won ($116.5 million) worth of shares, which was offset by institutions and retail investors, who bought a net 60.9 billion won and 127.5 billion won worth respectively.

Analysts said investors may resist over-exposure in the near-term ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and weekend elections in Greece and France.

Move on day +0.86 percent

12-month high 2,209.09 2 May 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +9.49 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1130.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)