CVC to buy Polish retail chain Zabka from Mid Europa
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
SEOUL May 4 Seoul shares edged lower on Friday after soft U.S. data readings stoked concerns that the recovery of the world's largest economy may be losing steam, but the main index still managed to halt a two-week slide.
Blue chips succumbed to profit-taking, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sliding 2.9 percent while Hyundai Motor slumped 3.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,989.15 points, up 0.7 percent on the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Tyrone Moodley, a non-executive director, assumed role of executive director of company, with effect from Feb. 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.