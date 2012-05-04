* KOSPI extends fall from Thursday, but posts weekly gain
* Shares in Hynix soar after it drops out of Elpida bid
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 4 Seoul shares edged lower on Friday
after soft U.S. data stoked concern that the recovery of the
world's largest economy may be losing steam, but the main Korean
index managed a gain for the week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) fell 0.3
percent to close at 1,989.15 points on Friday, up 0.7 percent on
the week.
Tepid growth in the massive U.S. services sector, which
accounts for two-thirds of the economy, triggered fears of a
general slowdown and dimmed hopes for the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report due on Friday.
"Investors were treading lightly, discouraged from adding
risk ahead of the elections in Europe and waiting on the U.S
labor data to paint a clearer economic picture," said Lee
Young-won, an analyst at HMC Securities.
Trading was the thin, with turnover seen at 4.5 trillion won
($4 billion).
Blue chips fell to profit-taking with the KOSPI 200 index
, a benchmark of 200 core stocks, shedding 0.6 percent
to outpace declines in the broader KOSPI index.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell for a second
session in a row, down 2.9 percent, after snapping a six-day
winning streak on Thursday. Hyundai Motor Co dropped
3.2 percent and KIA Motors Corp shed 2.6 percent to
retreat further from their all-time highs touched on Wednesday.
Samsung, Hyundai, and KIA are the three largest listings on
the main bourse, accounting for more than a quarter of the
KOSPI's market capitalization.
Chipmaker SK Hynix bucked trends however,
reversing earlier losses to advance 3.3 percent after the
company said it was dropping out of the bidding for bankrupt
Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc.
STX Corporation, the holding company of STX Pan
Ocean, the world's tenth-largest shipping company,
climbed 3.5 percent. Korea Electric Power Corp
gained 3.7 percent, supported by media reports that the
state-owned utility provider had requested government approval
to raise electricity rates by 13.1 percent.
Electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd rose 2.5
percent after the company said on Thursday that top shareholders
would resume an auction of a controlling stake in the company
after it avoided delisting this week over $228 million in
embezzlement charges brought against top
executives.
Move on day -0.3 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +8.95 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1,129 won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Nick Macfie)