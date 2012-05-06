SEOUL, May 7 Seoul shares are seen lower on Monday, pressured by concerns about the impact of weekend elections in France and Greece on the euro zone debt crisis and weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France's presidential election on Sunday in a swing to the left at the heart of Europe and promised to start a pushback against German-led austerity policies.

"Hollande isn't setting out to throw out all of his predecessor's work and start over. Compromise and balance between austerity and growth isn't a bad thing, especially if he can promote enough of the latter to outweigh the added deficit from eased fiscal tightening," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Greek voters enraged by economic hardship caused by the terms of an international bailout turned on ruling parties in an election on Sunday, putting the country's future in the euro zone at risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis.

Adding to the negative sentiment, U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April, spurring concerns that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,989.15 points on Friday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,369.10 -1.61% -22.470 USD/JPY 79.73 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.879 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,636.89 -0.31% -5.160 US CRUDE $95.91 -2.62% -2.580 DOW JONES 13038.27 -1.27% -168.32 ASIA ADRS 123.29 -1.23% -1.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St posts worst week as job growth slows >Bonds gain as weak U.S. jobs data stirs worry >Dollar drops on jobs data, euro sinks >Oil dives 2.5 pct, biggest weekly drop since Nov

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX **

U.S.-based Micron Technology is the likely winner in the bidding for Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, in a deal that would help the failed Japanese chipmaker sustain operations and repay creditors. SK Hynix dropped out of the bidding on Friday.

**DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING **

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Friday it had won a $1.1 billion order to build two semi-submersible drill rigs from an unidentified European buyer.

**GS GLOBAL CORP **

According to local media reports, GS Global Corp purchased a 20 percent stake worth $310 million in the Nemaha oil fields in Oklahoma. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)