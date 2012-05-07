* KOSPI down 1.8 pct, tracks other regional markets
* Cyclicals lead broad decline
* Telecoms post lone rally on dividend appeal -analyst
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 7 Seoul shares tumbled to their
lowest in three months on Monday morning, matching broad
declines in Asian peers as investors were rocked by jitters
about a reversal in Europe's austerity drive following election
results in France and Greece.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.8 percent at 1,953.38 points at 0207 GMT, a three-month
intraday trough.
"The defeats suffered (by incumbents in France and Greece)
may be the beginning of some hard resistance against the
German-led austerity pursuit," said Oh Tae-dong, the chief
analyst at Taurus Securities.
Sentiment received an additional blow from
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday that fueled
concerns of a stalling recovery in the world's largest economy.
High-beta, cyclical stocks such as shipbuilders and energy
counters bore the brunt of the risk flight.
Samsung Heavy Industries tumbled 4.9 percent
while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
slumped 4.6 percent.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil
refiner, plunged 5.6 percent while GS Holdings, the
parent of the country's second largest refiner, fell 4.6
percent.
Greek voters enraged by economic hardship caused by the
terms of an international bailout turned on ruling parties in an
election on Sunday, putting the country's future in the euro
zone at risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis.
In France, Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in
France's presidential election on Sunday over incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy, who was a key advocate of Angela Merkel's fiscal
compact, in a swing to the left signaling the beginning of a
pushback against German-led austerity policies.
Some defensive issues bucked the trend, highlighted by a
broad rally in telecommunications issues.
KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile
service provider, soared 6.1 percent while SK Telecom
, the country's largest, climbed 3.4 percent.
"In addition to the traditional strength of defensives in a
bearish market, recent declines in telecom shares that have
pushed dividend yields to over 6 percent have boosted their
appeal," said Kim Jang-won, an analyst at IBK Securities.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)