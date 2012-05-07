* Cyclicals, financials battered by global risks
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 7 Seoul shares ended at a three-month
low on Monday, battered by concerns of a reversal in Europe's
austerity drive after elections in France and Greece and weighed
by weak U.S. jobs data which cast doubts over the pace of
recovery in the economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.64 percent to close at 1,956.44 points.
"It was a steep decline for a single session, but it's only
off five percent from the annual high in March. The market hates
uncertainty, but the U.S. data and a new administration in
France does not pose a serious fundamental risk," said Kim
Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Kim further added that technical support remains firm with
the 1,950 level, hovering just above the 120-day moving average
of 1,943.72 points, to provide stiff downside resistance.
Shipbuilders and crude oil refiners underperformed, leading
a broad decline in cyclical stocks.
Samsung Heavy Industries plunged 6.4 percent
while GS Holdings, the holding company of South
Korea's second-largest crude refiner GS Caltex Corp, tumbled 6.1
percent.
Financials took a beating from global risk aversion, as
Korea Investment Holdings fell 6.2 percent while
Mirae Asset Securities slumped 4.8 percent.
Foreign investors dumped a net 470.5 billion won ($415.8
million) worth of shares on the market, the largest single-day
selling session by offshore players in six months.
In France, Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in
France's presidential election on Sunday over incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy, a key advocate of Angela Merkel's fiscal compact, in a
swing to the left signaling the beginning of a pushback against
German-led austerity policies.
Greek voters enraged by economic hardship caused by the
terms of an international bailout turned on ruling parties in an
election on Sunday, putting the country's future in the euro
zone at risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis.
On Friday, weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data added to
global risk aversion, raising concerns that the world's largest
economy may be stalling in its path of recovery.
Auto shares rallied in late trade to reverse early losses,
with KIA Motors edging up 0.8 percent while Hyundai
Motor Co ticked 0.2 percent higher.
"Again we are seeing the valuation gap widen between blue
chip consumer exporters and growth-sensitive laggards.
Technology and automobile will be at the heart of the
post-correction rally once more, but China-related
underperformers need to pick up some slack to break through the
ceiling," said Kim.
Chinese data due this week could offer investors a clearer
view on where the world's second-largest economy is headed, with
Beijing expected to post April trade data on Thursday while
inflation, industrial output and retail sales are due on Friday.
Some defensive plays rallied, as telecom counters posted
lone gains to buck the wider trend, lifted by dividend yield
support following a recent cycle of declines.
SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service
provider, climbed 3.4 percent while KT Corp, the
country's second-largest carrier, rallied 5.9 percent.
Some 528.6 million shares exchanged hands in the main
bourse, while losing shares outnumbered winners 622 to 204.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.77 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index shed 0.72 percent.
Move on day -0.3 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +8.95 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1131.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)