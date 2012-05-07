SEOUL, May 8 Shares in Seoul are likely to edge
up on Tuesday following steep declines to a three-month closing
low in the previous session, as investors in offshore markets
shrugged off political upheaval in Europe.
"Investors may try to buy back some oversold stocks,
especially in technology blue chips while defensive plays such
as telecoms, which rallied yesterday, may continue to show
strength from institutional buying," said Kim Hak-gyun, an
analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.64 percent to a three-month closing low of 1,956.44 points on
Monday, as fears over the euro zone's fiscal stability after
voters in Greece and France delivered strong mandates against
austerity measures triggered a move away from risk.
But U.S. stocks mostly brushed off the political
developments, encouraged by the shift to growth-oriented
policies which have been gaining traction among European
officials in recent weeks, a move which could help the
struggling banking sector.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,369.58 0.04% 0.480
USD/JPY 79.89 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.873 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,638.29 0.01% 0.190
US CRUDE $98.05 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 13008.53 -0.23% -29.74
ASIA ADRS 123.35 0.05% 0.06
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**GS HOLDINGS CORP **
GS Caltex, South Korea's second largest refiner by
capacity and a subsidiary of GS Holdings Corp, has
restarted a 90,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) naphtha splitter after
it was unexpectedly shut down around April 18 following
mechanical trouble, traders said on Monday.
**DONGBU STEEL **
Dongbu Steel is planning to construct an 80,000
tonnes-a-day, colour-coated steel mill in Thailand, local media
reported.
**SKC LTD **
Media reports said SKC Ltd has developed the world's
thinnest ceramic film for near field communication (NFC)
modules, used in devices such as smartphones.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)