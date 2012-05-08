SEOUL May 8 Seoul shares rose at the market open on Tuesday, recovering from a three-month closing low set in the previous session as investors in offshore markets shrugged off political upheaval in Europe.

Technology counters led the early advance, with LG Display rising 1.1 percent and Samsung SDI climbing 2.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.45 percent at 1,965.24 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)