* Financials recover Monday losses on Spain bank rescue

* GS Holdings up on restarting of crude distillation unit

* SK Hynix slides after Micron wins negotiation with Elpida

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 8 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday from a three-month low, recouping some of the heavy declines logged in the previous session after Wall Street peers reacted resiliently to renewed uncertainty in Europe following a wave of political change in that region.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.54 percent at close at 1,967.01 points.

"Monday's falls were in line with the prior 1.2 percent decline seen in overnight futures which followed Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data," said Gwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at IBK Securities.

"The additional shock from the election results in Europe may have been marginal as witnessed in the U.S. and European markets."

Investors saw an opportunity to pick up battered sectors which highlighted Monday's falls with financials outperforming. Woori Finance Holdings advancing 3.3 percent while KB Financial Group gained 2.8 percent.

Bank shares may have been further supported by the Spanish government's potential rescue plan of ailing lender Bankia SA involving a cash injection of 7 billion to 10 billion euros through the use of public funds.

GS Holdings rose 2.9 percent after its subsidiary GS Caltex, South Korea's second-biggest crude refiner, restarted a naphtha splitter unit that was unexpectedly shut down last month, according to traders.

SK Hynix lagged behind technology peers, falling 2.2 percent after Micron Technology won the right to negotiate exclusively for Elpida Memory after bidding an excess of $2.5 billion for the Japanese chipmaker.

Shares in SKC Corp rose 2 percent after media reports the company had developed the world's thinnest ceramic film for near field communication (NFC) modules, a core component of various devices including smartphones.

In all, 486.2 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse while gainers outnumbered decliners 535 to 273.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.54 percent while the junior KOSDAQ climbed 1.6 percent.

Move on day +0.54 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +7.74 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Robert Birsel)