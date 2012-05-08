SEOUL, May 9 Seoul shares are expected to fall on Wednesday after unsettling political developments in Greece stoked fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing bailout and exit the euro zone.

"Political uncertainty in Europe and recently dashed hopes of further easing by the U.S. central bank has stifled offshore liquidity inflow. Blue chips will take a hit, but investors aren't likely to buy into small-caps either after a broadly lacklustre earnings season," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Greece sank deeper into crisis on Tuesday when the Leftist candidate for prime minister set conditions for a new anti-austerity coalition which the biggest party said would destroy the country.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.54 percent to close at 1,967.01 points on Tuesday.

-----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22: 37 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,363.72 -0.43% -5.860 USD/JPY 79.87 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.842 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,605.24 0.02% 0.360 US CRUDE $97.30 0.30% 0.290 DOW JONES 12932.09 -0.59% -76.44 ASIA ADRS 121.57 -1.44% -1.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims loss >Greek political fears push prices up >Euro slips for 7th day vs dlr; politics weigh >Oil slips as Europe, Greece fan demand worries

---STOCKS TO WATCH--

**KT CORP **

KT Corp has cut its offer for a 20 percent post-issue stake in South African telecoms group Telkom by nearly a third, bringing the total sale value down to about 3.3 billion rand ($421.57 million).

**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES **

Samsung Heavy Industries denied reports of a rumored stake sale in the firm by major shareholders, which include Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life Insurance , in a filing to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)