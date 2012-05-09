* Analysts see correction period in near-term

* Resource issues hit by slipping commodities prices

* Blue-chip techs buck losing trend

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 9 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday morning after unsettling political developments in Greece raised fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing bailout plan and exit the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.72 percent at 1,952.93 points as of 0238 GMT.

"We may be entering a period of corrections in the near-term while the political scene in Europe continues to shape up, but a slew of Chinese economic data due later this week could provide some momentum," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

An inconclusive election on Sunday left Athens in political disarray, with anti-austerity leftist Alexis Tsipras attempting to form a coalition and fueling speculation that Greece could be pushed out of the euro zone.

Shipbuilders plunged, with analysts citing worries about financing difficulties leading to order delays and cancellations.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbled 6.8 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries slid 4.7 percent.

Resource issues also weighed as prices for commodities such as gold and silver dropped, with metal refiner Korea Zinc falling 6.7 percent.

Blue-chip technology shares bucked the trend to post modest gains. Samsung Electronics erased early losses to edge 0.4 percent higher, looking to snap a four-day skid, while LG Electronics climbed 2.7 percent.

"Investors are still showing a heavy bias towards blue chip techs and automakers. Having checked first-quarter earnings, these are the only sectors where there's any strong momentum," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

The market will eye China's trade and inflation data for April, due to be released later this week.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)