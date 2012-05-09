* Greek political impasse weighs on global risk assets
* Shipbuilders plunge on worries over clients' finances
* Samsung Elec posts 5-day skid after touching record high
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 9 Seoul shares fell to a fresh
three-month closing low on Wednesday, as political developments
in Greece stoked fears that the debt-embattled country could
reject its existing bailout plan and pull out of the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.85 percent to close at 1,950.29 points, its lowest finish
since January 30, but holding just above the closely-watched
120-day moving average of 1,944.79.
"It's hard to quantify the effects of political risk in
Europe, but the shift in focus from fundamentals to policy is
signaling a prolonged spell of uncertainty, with shares seen
drifting sideways for another month or two," said Park So-yeon,
an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.
Inconclusive election results in Greece on Sunday left
Athens in political disarray, with left-wing leader Alexis
Tsipras's attempts to form an anti-austerity coalition fuelling
concerns that Greece could take an exit from the euro
zone.
Shipbuilders plunged, as analysts cited worries about
financial constraints facing European clients that could lead to
order delays and cancellations.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering sagged
6.1 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries fell 5.8
percent.
Growth-sensitive, cyclical counters such as crude oil
refiners and builders also underperformed. SK Innovation
, South Korea's largest refiner, retreated 3.6
percent while Samsung Engineering slumped 6.7
percent.
Profit-taking continued to take the shine off of Samsung
Electronics post-earnings glow, with shares down
0.75 percent, posting a fifth-straight losing session, after
touching a record high last week.
Investors fleeing riskier assets flocked to defensive plays,
with LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile
service provider, up 2.4 percent and food-maker Crown
Confectionary climbing 4.8 percent.
Biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion also bucked the
losing trend, soaring 5 percent after it said in an exchange
filing that it would buy back 500,000 of its own shares worth
18.5 billion won ($16.3 million) on the open market.
Foreign investors dumped shares for a sixth consecutive
session, offloading a net 344.5 billion won worth on Wednesday
and a total of 1.48 trillion won during the six-day stretch.
South Korean equities, after chalking up a 12.7 percent gain
for the year at their March high, have since seen momentum
stalling on signs of a stalling U.S. economic recovery, slower
growth in China, and uncertainty in the euro zone, shedding 5.2
percent.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.89 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index shed 0.61 percent.
Trading was choppy with 462.6 million shares exchanging
hands on the main bourse, the lowest volume in three weeks.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 536 to 295.
The market will eye China's trade and inflation data for
April, due to be released later this week.
Move on day -0.85 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +6.82 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1135.6500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)