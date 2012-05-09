SEOUL, May 10 Seoul shares are set to continue their slide on Thursday on reverberating worries over the political stalemate in Greece, seen posing a threat to the country's much-needed bailout and signaling a possible exit from the euro zone.

"The decline in global equities and rising yields in Italian and Spanish bonds has spooked investors, with austerity measures under threat but no signs of growth anywhere as an alternative source of comfort," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last- ditch attempt to form a coalition government on Thursday, but his chances are seen to be marginal as the country faces a possible re-election.

Investors stepped up their retreat from riskier euro zone bonds on Wednesday. Selling drove Spanish yields above 6 percent on worries over how its banks would meet government demands for a hefty recapitalization, with Italian yields following suit to jump to 5.81 percent.

Spain will demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector, financial sources said. Huge bank losses have raised fears that the country may need an international bailout.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.85 percent to close at 1,950.29 points on Wednesday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:01 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,354.58 -0.67% -9.140 USD/JPY 79.63 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.826 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,589.90 -0.03% -0.550 US CRUDE $96.45 -0.37% -0.360 DOW JONES 12835.06 -0.75% -97.03 ASIA ADRS 121.23 -0.28% -0.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound >Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate >Euro at 3-1/2-month low as debt crisis fears rise >Brent rises on Greece bailout payment, technicals

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS **

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will unveil its new 55-inch OLED TV, which the company says is ready for mass production, in Seoul on Thursday, ahead of its rival LG Electronics Inc, according to local media.

**WOONGJIN COWAY, GS RETAIL **

Lotte Group and GS Retail Co Ltd have submitted preliminary bids for an about $750 million stake in water purifier company Woongjin Coway Co Ltd, sources with the knowledge of the matter said after the market close on Wednesday.

**HANJIN SHIPPING HOLDINGS ** A group representing the transpacific container shipping industry, including Hanjin Shipping Holdings, is recommending a surcharge on containers for the peak summer season, signaling it expects a robust recovery in business from a weak 2011 as the U.S. economy gathers strength.

**STX PAN OCEAN **

According to local media reports citing industry sources, STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd will begin construction in end-May of a grain terminal in western Brazil. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)