BRIEF-Mytilineos Holdings and GE cooperate to install the world's first Digital Smelter
* Announces cooperation with General Electric (GE), aiming to optimise productivity and reduce energy costs
SEOUL May 10 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday, poised to extend the falls seen in the previous session on persistent concerns surrounding the future of Greece's bailout and insolvency risks in Spain.
Oil refiners lagged, with SK Innovation falling 1.7 percent while S-Oil dipped 1.1 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.33 percent at 1,943.93 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Announces cooperation with General Electric (GE), aiming to optimise productivity and reduce energy costs
* State Street Corp reports 7.1 percent passive stake in J C Penney Company Inc as of December 31 -sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lM2Nwb Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake of 273,650 shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC Filing