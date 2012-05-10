SEOUL May 10 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday, poised to extend the falls seen in the previous session on persistent concerns surrounding the future of Greece's bailout and insolvency risks in Spain.

Oil refiners lagged, with SK Innovation falling 1.7 percent while S-Oil dipped 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.33 percent at 1,943.93 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)