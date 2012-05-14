SEOUL, May 15 Seoul shares are seen off to a weaker start on Tuesday, poised to extend a four-day slide as investors flee risky assets over worries that Greece could leave the euro zone, a key test for the psychologically-significant 1,900 level.

"Bargain bids may to underpin the market somewhat at the 1,900 level but may only provide limited relief with downside pressure weighing heavily," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Wall Street and European stocks fell sharply to post multi-month lows on growing fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone as its leftist, anti-austerity leader rejected a proposal to form a technocratic government, all but ensuring a new election he looks poised to win.

Euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of Greece leaving the euro zone as "propaganda and nonsense" on Monday, but said the country had to respect the terms of the bailout programme agreed with the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

Further weighing on sentiment were fresh signs pointing to a deepening recession in Europe, after data on factory output in the euro zone showed unexpected weakness in March.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.18 percent to close at 1,913.72 points on Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,338.35 -1.11% -15.040 USD/JPY 79.84 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.769 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,557.05 0.03% 0.400 US CRUDE $94.12 -0.70% -0.660 DOW JONES 12695.35 -0.98% -125.25 ASIA ADRS 118.51 -1.54% -1.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 down for 4th day of five, Groupon up late >Europe, China worries push yields lower >Euro drops to near 4-month low on Greek deadlock >Oil falls as Greece, China feed economic worry

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **

A U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday that Apple Inc could press its bid for an immediate injunction to block the sale of some tablet computers made by Samsung Electronics based on allegations of infringement of one patent.

**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **

Hyundai Motor's Elantra sedan is the subject of a U.S. regulator investigation into a complaint made by a driver who said a metal bracket from a side-door air bag cut the driver's ear in half. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)